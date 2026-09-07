Chovdar Necropolis ceramics in focus at EAA 2026 meeting [PHOTOS]

7 September 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has been represented at the 32nd Annual Meeting of the European Association of Archaeologists (EAA 2026) in Athens.

Institute researcher Lola Huseynova presented a study on ceramic materials from the Chovdar Necropolis.

Lola Huseynova presented her research, titled "Chemical and Multivariate Analysis of Ceramic Materials from the Chovdar Necropolis," during Session 131, "Paths Through the Past: Reassessing the Archaeology of the South Caucasus from the Neolithic to the Early Iron Age."

The study examined the results of chemical analyses of ceramic materials from the Chovdar Necropolis in Dashkasan District, dating from the Late Bronze Age to the Early Iron Age.

Alongside her scientific work, Huseynova also volunteered as a member of the EAA 2026 organizing team, assisting with the organization of scientific sessions and other events during the meeting.

The 32nd EAA Annual Meeting was held in Athens from August 26 to 29, 2026, at the School of Philosophy of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. The meeting, held under the theme "Resonant Pasts," featured research sessions on archaeology, material culture, cultural heritage, environmental change, mobility, connectivity and archaeological theory.

The European Association of Archaeologists is an international organization representing archaeologists and heritage professionals. Its annual meeting is one of the major gatherings in the field, attracting researchers and specialists from Europe and other parts of the world.

The Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology conducts research into Azerbaijan's archaeological and anthropological heritage. Its work covers a wide range of periods and subjects, from the Stone Age, Bronze Age and Iron Age to medieval archaeology, ethnography, numismatics and other areas of material and cultural heritage.

The institute carries out archaeological excavations and scientific research at sites across Azerbaijan and contributes to the study and preservation of the country's archaeological heritage.