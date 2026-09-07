Azerbaijan calls for stronger climate cooperation ahead of COP31

7 September 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Climate disasters could put even more pressure on vulnerable economies, COP29 President and Azerbaijani President’s Climate Representative Mukhtar Babayev said.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled "From Baku to COP31: Sustaining Fragmented Momentum," held during the fourth UN Climate Change Conference Climate Week, Babayev said environmental cooperation should serve as a bridge rather than create new divisions.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s experience in Baku had shown how difficult it can be to reach consensus.

"Countries came to COP29 with very different priorities and expectations, but they nevertheless remained at the negotiating table. This culture of dialogue is precisely what matters. As we move toward COP31, we need to preserve it. If international climate cooperation weakens, climate change will not slow down as a result. We will simply face stronger impacts with weaker tools for managing them," Babayev emphasized.

He added that this was one of the reasons the Baku Climate Action Week was important.

"The platform gives us an opportunity to address difficult questions between negotiations, maintain dialogue and bring international commitments closer to implementation," the official stressed.

The fourth UN Climate Change Framework Convention Climate Week (CW4) is being held in Baku through September 11, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Government and state officials from various countries, representatives of international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society are expected to take part in the events.