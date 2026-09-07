Turkiye and Armenia business groups discuss trade and economic cooperation

7 September 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Representatives of the Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Van TSO) and the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia (UMBA) have described their meetings in Yerevan on September 3-4, 2026, as an important step toward normalizing Turkiye-Armenia relations and strengthening economic cooperation.

The assessment was made in a joint statement issued by Van TSO and UMBA.

As part of a program attended by nearly 80 businesspeople from Van TSO, Turkish representatives held meetings with members of Armenia’s business community to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment, as well as ways to deepen cooperation between the business sectors of the two countries.

The statement emphasized that the business community can make an important contribution to developing relations based on mutual understanding, trust and shared economic interests, regardless of political differences and borders.

The sides stressed the importance of increasing trade between Turkiye and Armenia, opening border crossings and facilitating transit, developing transport links, and expanding reciprocal business visits and business-to-business (B2B) meetings.

They also proposed strengthening cooperation in tourism, logistics, agriculture, food, textiles, industry and services, while exploring opportunities for joint investment and production.

The statement noted that opening border crossings would not only facilitate commercial transit but would also represent an important step toward normalization by increasing contacts between the peoples of the two countries, strengthening economic ties and building mutual trust.

Van TSO and Armenian business representatives said Van has the potential to serve as a natural trade and logistics bridge between Turkiye and the South Caucasus. In their view, stronger economic ties between Van and Yerevan could contribute to regional trade and promote greater mutual understanding between communities.

The sides underscored the importance of continuing the contacts through reciprocal visits, expanded trade relations and concrete business partnerships, as well as opening border crossings and establishing regular commercial transit.

The joint statement described greater engagement between the business communities as a constructive initiative capable of making a socioeconomic contribution to the normalization of Turkiye-Armenia relations and supporting regional peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.