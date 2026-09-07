France funds new nuclear fission research programme

7 September 2026 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

France’s National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) has announced a new programme aimed at advancing scientific research into nuclear fission. The six-year programme, running from 2026 to 2031, will receive €18 million in funding.

Funded by the French government as part of the France 2030 plan and implemented by the French National Research Agency (ANR), the programme is designed to strengthen the scientific knowledge needed to develop current and future nuclear fission technologies.

Half of the funding will go toward human resources, including doctoral and postdoctoral programmes. The remaining funds will be used for scientific equipment and research infrastructure, including particle accelerators, experimental reactors and radiochemistry laboratories.

The programme will focus on research that links fundamental science with practical applications. The studies are expected to contribute to improving the safety and efficiency of nuclear facilities, optimizing the management of radioactive materials and waste, and supporting the development of next-generation reactors.

The research will cover a range of fields, including nuclear physics, chemistry, radiochemistry, materials science, thermodynamics and digital modelling.

According to the CNRS, the programme is intended to strengthen France’s research capacity and "scientific sovereignty' in the nuclear sector, while helping the country maintain its position as one of the world’s leading centres for nuclear fission research.

The initiative is part of the wider France 2030 plan, which includes €54 billion in investment in strategic sectors, from fundamental research to industrial production.