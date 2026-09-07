Vladimir Putin makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
On September 7, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed a number of topical issues concerning economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation.
The Presidents agreed to further intensify bilateral relations at various levels.
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