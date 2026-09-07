Russia closes German consulate in St. Petersburg

7 September 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia ordered the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg to end its operations by September 18 and instructed all of its employees to leave the country by that date, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The move follows Germany's decision earlier this month to close Russia's Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House cultural center in the city.

Bilateral ties have deteriorated following Berlin's accusations that Moscow was behind a drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Germany's allegations against Russia mark the "beginning of a real war."