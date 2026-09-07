Freestyle wrestling team gets ready for Galaxy U-23 Wrestling World Championships

7 September 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling team has started a training camp at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation's (AGF) training base ahead of the 2026 Galaxy U-23 Wrestling World Championships.

The camp, which will continue until September 19, focuses on general and specific physical preparation. The team is training under coaches Teymuraz Kokoyev and Arif Abdullayev.

The 57-kilogram group includes Muhammad Ismayilov, Huseyn Rzazade and Ibrahim Hasanov. Jeykhun Allahverdiyev will compete at 61 kilograms, while Musa Aghayev, Huseyn Huseynov and Aykhan Abdullazade are in the 65-kilogram category.

Ramik Heybatov and Haji Karimov are training at 70 kilograms, while Aganazar Novruzov and Nihad Abbasov are in the 74-kilogram division.

Eljan Ismayilzade and Elkhan Garayev will compete at 79 kilograms, with Sabuhy Amiraslanov at 86 kilograms. Tabriz Bayramov and Anar Jafarli are in the 92-kilogram category, while Said Pashayev and Zafar Aliyev will compete at 97 kilograms.

The heavyweight group consists of Khetag Karsanov, Mukhamad Gantemirov and Yusif Dursunov in the 125-kilogram division.

The training camp is part of the team's preparations for the U-23 World Championships, which will be held in Las Vegas, United States, from October 12 to 18.

The championship will feature men's freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling competitions. The freestyle events will be held from October 16 to 18 across 10 weight categories, ranging from 57 to 125 kilograms.