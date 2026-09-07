Azerbaijan awards Aziz Sancar with "Shohrat" Order - decree

7 September 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Aziz Sancar has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Sancar was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his special services in strengthening international scientific and humanitarian cooperation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Aziz Sancar is a Turkish-American physician, biochemist and molecular biologist best known for his pioneering research into DNA repair. Born in 1946 in Savur, Turkiye, Sancar initially studied medicine at Istanbul University and worked as a physician before turning to biochemistry and molecular biology. He later moved to the United States, earning his PhD from the University of Texas at Dallas in 1977.

Sancar is a professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he has conducted much of his internationally recognised research. His work has focused particularly on how cells detect and repair DNA damage caused by ultraviolet radiation and other environmental factors. His research helped map the molecular mechanisms of nucleotide excision repair, a process that protects the integrity of genetic information and has important implications for understanding cancer and other diseases.

In 2015, Sancar was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, jointly with Tomas Lindahl and Paul Modrich, for their mechanistic studies of DNA repair. He became the second Turkish-born Nobel laureate and has remained an influential figure in international scientific cooperation.

Sancar has maintained strong links with Turkiye and has also participated in scientific and educational initiatives involving the wider Turkic world. His recognition by Azerbaijan with the Shohrat Order adds a new dimension to his longstanding contribution to international scientific and humanitarian cooperation.