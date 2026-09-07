"What should we eat today?" Is a thing of the past: Plan & Eat redefines corporate dining culture in Azerbaijan

7 September 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Daily workplace dilemmas like "What are we ordering for lunch?" and "Will it arrive on time?" are officially over. Plan & Eat, a corporate lunch solution platform that values the time of companies and their teams, is taking its operations to the next level and expanding its reach.

Having already delivered over 25,000 meals and earned the trust of more than 3,000 satisfied users, the platform fully digitalizes meal management for corporate teams, as well as personnel at large manufacturing plants and industrial facilities.

A modern digital alternative to traditional workplace dining

Plan & Eat is far more than just a delivery service—it is an innovative platform designed to optimize company budgets and boost employee morale. The system offers flexible subscription models tailored to small offices, large enterprises, and event catering needs.

Key advantages of Plan & Eat:

Rich and customizable menu: Featuring over 90 dishes weekly across 15 global cuisines. From vegetarian and healthy options to combo sets and popular fast food, every employee can easily curate a menu to their taste.

Featuring over 90 dishes weekly across 15 global cuisines. From vegetarian and healthy options to combo sets and popular fast food, every employee can easily curate a menu to their taste. Effortless scheduling: Users can set their meal preferences in advance, as well as reschedule or cancel orders with just a few clicks.

Users can set their meal preferences in advance, as well as reschedule or cancel orders with just a few clicks. Punctual delivery: Meals arrive strictly within agreed timeframes, seamlessly fitting into meeting schedules and daily workflows.

Meals arrive strictly within agreed timeframes, seamlessly fitting into meeting schedules and daily workflows. Scalable business solutions: Beyond corporate offices, the platform manages large-scale food logistics for factories, warehouses, and government institutions while strictly maintaining top-tier hygiene standards.

Lunch break is not just a meal—It’s a recharge

"We believe that deciding what to eat shouldn't be the hardest task of your workday. Our goal is to transform lunch breaks from a routine meal into quality time for relaxing, recharging, and bonding with colleagues," notes the Plan & Eat team.

By choosing flexible weekly or monthly subscription tiers—such as Standart or Plus—companies can invest in their team's well-being while eliminating unnecessary downtime.

To explore the platform's services, subscription plans, and menu options, visit the official website: planandeat.az.

About Plan & Eat:

Plan & Eat is a digital platform providing personalized daily lunch delivery and corporate catering for organizations of all sizes. Built on high-quality ingredients, precise logistics, and menu variety, the company actively shapes a culture of healthy eating in the workplace.

Employees looking to introduce Plan & Eat to their workplace, HR professionals seeking corporate solutions, and prospective food service partners can reach out via:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+994 10) 265 61 34