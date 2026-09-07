Baku Film & Comic Con to gather film, comic and anime fans [PHOTOS]

7 September 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Film & Comic Con will take place at Baku Expo Center on September 13, with films, television series, anime, comics, video games and cosplay among the main themes of the festival.

The event will run from 12:00 to 19:00 and is expected to attract more than 4,000 visitors. The festival will cover more than 10,000 square metres, according to the organizers.

German actor Tom Wlaschiha will be the main international guest. He is known for playing Jaqen H'ghar in Game of Thrones and Dmitri Antonov, also known as Enzo, in Stranger Things. Wlaschiha will appear on the main stage and take part in a question-and-answer session with visitors. Photo and autograph sessions will also be available.

Cosplay will have a major place in the programme. Professional and amateur competitions are planned, along with appearances by invited international cosplayers. Visitors will also be able to attend K-pop performances and other stage events.

The festival will include a gaming zone, an Artist Alley with artists, illustrators and comic creators, themed photo areas, workshops and stands selling merchandise related to films, television series, anime, comics and video games. A food court will also be available at the venue.

Another guest listed by the organizers is Azerbaijani actor and content creator Islam Gandzhaev, who will take part in photo and autograph sessions. The festival programme is still being expanded, with further guests and activities expected to be announced.

The event is organized by Azerbaijan Cosplay Festivals, which has held pop-culture events in Azerbaijan since 2019. The organizers describe Baku Film & Comic Con 2026 as the largest pop-culture festival in the Caucasus.

Tickets are available on iTicket.Az. VIP ticket holders can enter the venue from 10:00.