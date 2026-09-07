City of Winds welcome its first IRONMAN 70.3 race [PHOTOS]

7 September 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The City of Winds has added another major international sporting event to its calendar.

This time, Baku hosted the first IRONMAN 70.3 race in Azerbaijan, with athletes swimming in the Caspian Sea, cycling through the capital and its surroundings, and running along the waterfront.

More than 1,500 athletes from 62 countries took part in the inaugural ALUFAR IRONMAN 70.3 Baku on September 5. Azerbaijan was represented by 123 athletes. The race covered about 113 kilometres in total, consisting of a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre bike course and a 21.1-kilometre run.

The men's race was won by Croatia's Matej Jukić, who finished in 4:01:20. American Maksym Kriat took second place with a time of 4:01:21.

The race began in the Caspian Sea near Bayil Burnu, with the transition area located near Flag Square and Baku Crystal Hall. From there, athletes moved on to the 90-kilometre cycling stage through Baku and surrounding areas.

The final stage brought the athletes back to the waterfront. The 21.1-kilometre run consisted of three 7-kilometre loops, passing landmarks including the Old City, State Flag Square and Baku Crystal Hall before finishing on Baku Boulevard.

The event featured 13 age categories for men and women, ranging from 18-24 to 80-84. Alongside the main race, 47 men's, women's and mixed relay teams competed.

The weekend programme also extended beyond the main race. The IRONMAN Village and entertainment zone on Baku Boulevard offered visitors interactive activities and a chance to experience the event atmosphere before race day.

An IRONMAN EXPO was also part of the programme, offering official IRONMAN products and sports equipment. The programme also included races and activities for younger participants and spectators.

Younger athletes took part in the IRONKIDS races, while adults could enter the 5-kilometre Fun Run. Marius Holgersen won the men's Fun Run, followed by Javid Jafarov and Pavel Kinichev. Tatyana Zakharchenkova won the women's race, ahead of Gracie-Rose Walters and Yaroslava Volkova.

The top 25 men and top 25 women in the main race earned qualification for the 2027 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in the United States.

The race was organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation and Baku City Circuit Operations Company. IRONMAN announced Baku in October 2025 as the host of Azerbaijan's first IRONMAN 70.3 race and the first IRONMAN event in the Caucasus.

The first IRONMAN 70.3 in Azerbaijan is now part of Baku's sporting history. Athletes competed across the Caspian Sea, the city's roads and the waterfront before reaching the finish on Baku Boulevard. The race ended with Matej Jukić taking the first men's title, just one second ahead of Maksym Kriat.

Photos: Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports