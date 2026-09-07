More than 1,700 hectares cleared of mines across Azerbaijan’s liberated areas

7 September 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released data on mine clearance operations carried out in the liberated territories from August 31 to September 6.

According to ANAMA, mine clearance teams operating in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan detected and destroyed 140 anti-personnel mines, 28 anti-tank mines and 1,390 other unexploded ordnance items.

A total of 1,706.4 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other unexploded ordnance during the week.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.