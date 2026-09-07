Russia sending abducted Ukrainian children to North Korean summer camp

7 September 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia has been sending Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories to a summer camp in North Korea as part of programs presented as “cultural exchanges,” according to a European Union sanctions document seen by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The document identifies the Songdowon International Children’s Camp, which is operated by North Korean authorities, as a target for inclusion in a new package of EU sanctions against Russia.

According to the document, the camp “participates in organized programs involving the transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to North Korea.” The transfers are coordinated by Russian officials.

Although described as cultural exchanges, the document says the programs serve a broader propaganda purpose by exposing Ukrainian children to curated pro-Russian narratives. It further accuses the camp of involvement in the “unlawful transfer, ideological indoctrination, and militarization” of Ukrainian children in coordination with Russia.

The allegations come amid broader EU efforts to sanction individuals and organizations involved in the transfer and indoctrination of Ukrainian minors. In May, the EU sanctioned 16 individuals and seven entities over what it described as the systematic unlawful deportation, forced transfer and forced assimilation of Ukrainian children. The EU estimates that nearly 20,500 Ukrainian children have been deported or forcibly transferred by Russia since the start of the war.

The Songdowon camp, located on North Korea’s east coast, was previously sanctioned by the United Kingdom in May over its alleged role in Russia’s program involving the forced deportation and re-education of Ukrainian children.

The reported transfers also come as Moscow and Pyongyang continue to deepen their strategic partnership. Russia and North Korea inaugurated their first road bridge across the Tumen River on September 7, further expanding transport links between the two countries.