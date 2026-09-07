Poland's Tusk slams Poles celebrating AfD victory in Germany

7 September 2026 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sharply criticized fellow Poles who celebrated the victory of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in elections in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

"Only fools or traitors in Poland can be happy about AfD’s triumph in Germany," Tusk wrote on his social media.

He noted that such people could also be found among members of the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, as well as the Confederation coalition, which brings together nationalists and Eurosceptics.

The AfD earlier secured a landslide victory in elections to the regional parliament of Saxony-Anhalt. After all ballots were counted, the opposition right-wing party won 43.8% of the vote, while the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received 17.2%.

French Europe Minister Benjamin Haddad described the result as a "serious moment for Europe" and stressed the importance of defending democratic values and the European project.

"We must listen with humility to anger, concern and fears, and provide answers. But nationalism and xenophobia are never the solution," Haddad added.

Image: ddp/abaca press