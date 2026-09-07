Russian Interior Ministry General arrested over fuel theft in Moscow Region

7 September 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Major General Sergey Malkov has been arrested on suspicion of fuel theft, Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk said.

According to the information, the alleged scheme involved Igor Martyshov, chairman of the board of directors of Eurotrans PJSC, three senior managers under his supervision, and the deputy head of the Moscow Region Interior Ministry’s main directorate.

The officials allegedly involved are Major General of Internal Service Sergey Malkov, head of logistics; Colonel of Internal Service Alexey Suyarov, head of the ministry’s Center for Economic and Service Support in the Moscow Region; and Lieutenant Colonel of Internal Service Anna Levina, head of a department at the same center.

It was noted that the suspects were members of an organized criminal group that allegedly stole fuel intended for official use by the Moscow Region police.

Malkov, Suyarov and Levina have already been dismissed from their positions in the law enforcement agencies.

Image: Ilya Moskovets / URA.RU / Global Look Press