Adidas faces boycott calls over campaign featuring Israeli military veteran

7 September 2026 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Adidas is facing calls for a boycott over an advertising campaign for its Single Shoe Service in Israel featuring Shalev Biton, a former Israeli military serviceman.

The campaign has drawn criticism from activists and social media users, who have questioned Adidas’ decision to feature Biton because of his military background, particularly amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Much of the backlash has focused not on the Single Shoe Service itself, but on the choice of Biton as the campaign’s representative.

Adidas’ Single Shoe Service is intended to provide greater accessibility for people who need only one shoe, including those who use prosthetic limbs or have different shoe requirements for each foot.

Critics argue that promoting the service through a former Israeli soldier is particularly insensitive given the scale of injuries and amputations reported during the Gaza war, where many Palestinians have lost limbs and require long-term rehabilitation and prosthetic care.

The controversy has consequently turned an accessibility-focused campaign into a wider debate over corporate responsibility, representation and the optics of advertising during an ongoing conflict.

Activists calling for a boycott have urged Adidas to reconsider its association with Biton, while the campaign has continued to generate discussion over the intersection of disability, rehabilitation and the politics surrounding the war in Gaza.