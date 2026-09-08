Kaja Kallas warns Europe over parties underestimating Russian threat

8 September 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has voiced concern over the growing popularity of political parties that, in her view, fail to recognize the threat posed by Russia following the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's victory in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state.

BNS reported that Kallas said political forces that overlook what she described as growing “hybrid threats” in Europe are gaining popularity.

According to Kallas, some parties are strengthening their positions by arguing, in effect, that there is no need to take action because the threats do not concern them.

The EU's foreign policy chief expressed concern that such a political trend could undermine Europe's preparedness to respond to hybrid attacks.

“That is why I am simply afraid that one day we could wake up and find ourselves in a situation where we realize that we have not taken sufficient steps to counter the threats and defend ourselves,” Kallas said. At the same time, she acknowledged that German citizens, as voters in a democratic country, must make their own choices.

The comments came after the Alternative for Germany (AfD) won 43.8% of the vote in elections to the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament, securing a decisive victory. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which leads the state government, received 17.2% of the vote — less than half the AfD's share.

The result marks the AfD's strongest performance in a state-level election in the party's history.