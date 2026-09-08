Baku hosts Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2026 on regional transport corridors [PHOTOS]
Baku hosts the 5th International Conference and Exhibition, Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2026: Corridors, Infrastructure, Investments.
The event brings together representatives of government institutions, international financial organizations, ports and railway companies, the transport and logistics sector, investment circles, as well as business and expert communities.
The forum is organized by RDL Group and the CASPIA analytical center.
A major focus of the discussions is the development of the
Middle Corridor and its role in strengthening transport links
between Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe.
Participants are also looking at the practical challenges facing the route, including infrastructure capacity, the condition of port and railway networks, coordination between different modes of transport, investment needs and the digitalization of logistics.
Another key topic is the growth of freight traffic across the Caspian Sea. Discussions cover the development of port and railway infrastructure, closer cooperation between transport operators and ways to better connect the transport networks of Central Asia and the South Caucasus with the Black Sea region and Europe.
The forum is also addressing new infrastructure initiatives in the region, including the Trump route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and their potential impact on regional connectivity.
Investment in transport infrastructure, multimodal transportation, increasing freight volumes across the Caspian and Black seas, digital logistics and the future of international transport corridors are also among the issues on the agenda.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!