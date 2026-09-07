Kazakhstan’s tourism investments surge

7 September 2026 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The figures were presented in a review published by the official information resource of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. The growth is part of a broader government programme aimed at developing tourism and modernizing the country’s infrastructure.

By the end of 2025, the tourism sector’s total contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy had reached approximately $11 billion. More than 600,000 people are currently employed in the industry.

Capital investment in tourism amounted to around $1.72 billion in 2023. In 2024, the figure increased by 20.3% to $2.08 billion, while in 2025 it rose by another 32.6%, reaching $2.74 billion. As a result, total investment in the sector during 2024–2025 exceeded $4.8 billion.

At present, 328 tourism projects worth approximately $2.85 billion are being implemented across Kazakhstan. Once completed, these projects are expected to create around 10,000 permanent jobs and add 25 new hotels meeting international standards.

In addition, the construction of 24 world-class hotels in 11 regions is being considered, with the projects supported through preferential loans and investment incentives.

The country’s accommodation sector has also expanded rapidly. The number of hotels and other accommodation facilities increased from 992 in 2023 to 4,482 in 2025. By April 1, 2026, the number had exceeded 4,500.

Revenue from accommodation services grew from approximately $502 million in 2023 to $768 million in 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, the figure reached about $152 million, which was 13.9% higher than during the same period in 2025.

Kazakhstan is also attracting more international visitors. In 2025, the country recorded 15.7 million foreign arrivals, compared with 9.2 million in 2023. Of these, 11.1 million were classified as tourists, while spending by foreign visitors reached approximately $2.9 billion.

Domestic tourism is growing as well. The number of domestic tourists increased from 7.1 million in 2023 to 8.7 million in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, accommodation facilities across the country served almost 2 million people, including more than 802,000 visitors to major resort areas.

The government is also working to improve transport links to tourist destinations. In 2026, 33 infrastructure projects worth around $287 million are planned, covering approximately 11,000 kilometers of roads.

Several airport projects are also underway. New regional airports are being developed in Katon-Karagai, Zaysan and Kenderli, while Arkalyk Airport has been restored, Balkhash Airport has reopened, and the terminal at Urjar is being upgraded.

The government has approved a Roadmap for the development of resort areas for 2026–2029. Special development plans are also being implemented for the Mangystau and Shchuchinsk-Borovskaya resort areas, as well as the Almaty mountain cluster.

The Almaty mountain cluster is expected to become one of the country’s major tourism hubs. Plans include connecting several ski areas, constructing 30 cable cars and developing 161 kilometers of ski trails. In the long term, the government hopes to attract up to 5 million visitors to the cluster every year.

Eco-tourism is another rapidly developing area. The number of visitors to Kazakhstan’s national parks increased from 2.4 million in 2023 to 3.7 million in 2025. During the first half of 2026 alone, national parks welcomed around 1.7 million visitors. Protected areas currently offer 179 tourist routes and 42 ecological trails.

The government is also continuing to support tour operators that bring international tourists to Kazakhstan. Operators receive a subsidy of approximately $33 for each foreign tourist they attract.

An interesting point is that Kazakhstan is increasingly positioning itself as a destination for more than traditional sightseeing. The country is investing simultaneously in mountain tourism, eco-tourism, resorts and international hotels. Its vast territory, including the mountains around Almaty, the Caspian Sea coast and unique natural landscapes, gives Kazakhstan the potential to become one of Central Asia’s major tourism hubs.

The rapid expansion of tourism could also create thousands of new jobs and encourage further development of roads, airports, hotels and other infrastructure across the country.