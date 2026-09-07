Israeli investor, German state to take over VW plant

7 September 2026 21:06 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Israeli investment firm Aurelius Capital and the German state of Lower Saxony have agreed to take over Volkswagen’s plant in Osnabrück and potentially convert it for defense production, Volkswagen announced on Monday.

The agreement comes just days after Volkswagen unveiled its largest-ever restructuring programme as the company seeks to reduce costs and improve its competitiveness.

According to the company’s statement, Aurelius and Lower Saxony plan to cooperate with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems as part of an initial project. The cooperation could involve the production of systems and components for air-defense equipment intended for Germany and other European countries.

Under a joint declaration of intent, Aurelius is expected to become the majority owner of the facility, while Lower Saxony will remain a co-owner. The German state is Volkswagen’s second-largest shareholder.

The proposed deal could also open the door to producing components for Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system in Germany, according to media reports. However, the plans are still at an early stage and would require further negotiations and approvals.

An interesting aspect of the deal is the potential transformation of a traditional automotive factory into a defense-production facility. The move reflects a broader trend in Europe, where governments and industrial companies are looking for ways to expand defense manufacturing capacity and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The Osnabrück plant has traditionally been associated with vehicle production, making its possible conversion into a defense facility a notable example of how Europe’s industrial landscape is changing.