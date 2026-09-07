Canada, Australia condemn Taliban five years after fall of Kabul

7 September 2026 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

Canada and Australia have reaffirmed their support for the Afghan people and condemned the Taliban’s record on human rights five years after the group seized control of Afghanistan.

In a joint statement, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai said Afghanistan was facing a worsening humanitarian, political and human rights crisis, accusing the Taliban of institutionalizing “an ideological system of extreme repression” against women and girls.

“Millions of Afghan girls remain barred from education while women are denied opportunities to work, to move and speak freely and to live a dignified life without fear and violence,” the Canadian officials said.

Ottawa also accused the Taliban of restricting journalists, human rights defenders and civil society organizations, while alleging that ethnic and religious minorities continue to face persecution.

“The Taliban have taken no steps toward establishing an inclusive and representative government,” the statement said, adding that terrorist organizations continue to operate in Afghanistan in what Canada described as a permissive environment.

Canada said it would not support the normalization of relations with the Taliban until there is “demonstrable progress” on human rights, inclusive governance and fundamental freedoms.

Ottawa also highlighted its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Since 2021, Canada says it has provided more than $143 million for basic needs, including healthcare and education, as well as more than $315 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance covering food, nutrition, emergency healthcare, water, sanitation and protection services.

Australia similarly marked five years since the Taliban takeover, paying tribute to its military and civilian personnel who served in Afghanistan.

The Australian government said more than 39,000 Australian Defence Force and civilian personnel conducted or supported operations in Afghanistan over two decades. It also remembered the 41 Australian soldiers killed during operations and those who died after returning home.

Canberra also recognized Afghan Locally Engaged Employees who worked alongside Australian personnel, thousands of whom have since settled in Australia with their families.

“The Taliban’s takeover in August 2021 marked a devastating turning point for Afghanistan,” the Australian statement said.

Australia said the takeover triggered one of the largest humanitarian operations in its history, with Australian Defence, foreign affairs and home affairs officials and border personnel working to evacuate Australian citizens, visa holders and Afghan employees amid the chaotic withdrawal.

Since September 2021, Australia says it has provided $310 million in humanitarian assistance through international partners, including UN agencies, while expanding migration pathways for displaced Afghans.

Canberra also condemned what it described as the Taliban’s systematic efforts to remove women and girls from public life by restricting their access to education and employment.

Australia said it had worked with international partners to pursue action against discrimination against Afghan women under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. It has also established an autonomous sanctions framework for Afghanistan and imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on senior Taliban figures.

Both countries said they would continue supporting the Afghan population while seeking to hold the Taliban accountable for its policies and human rights record.