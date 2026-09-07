South Korea, US and Japan hold Freedom Edge exercises

7 September 2026 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea, the United States and Japan have launched a trilateral naval exercise called Freedom Edge in international waters south and east of Jeju Island.

The five-day military exercise includes several areas of training, including naval and air operations. According to the organizers, the drills are aimed at improving the three countries’ operational capabilities and their ability to respond together to various threats at sea, in the air and in cyberspace.

The exercises are being held in international waters and are expected to continue for five days.

Seoul has stressed that the drills are defensive in nature and are being conducted in accordance with international law. South Korean authorities have not specified which ships will take part in the exercise, but they say the size of the participating forces will be similar to last year’s drills.

An interesting fact is that “Freedom Edge” is designed to strengthen cooperation between the three countries at a time of growing security tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise also demonstrates how the US, South Korea and Japan are trying to improve coordination and prepare for possible emergencies in the region.