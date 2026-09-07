Jaguar Land Rover cut jobs in UK

7 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The UK’s largest car manufacturer, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Group, plans to reduce its British workforce by approximately 4,000 employees. Currently, around 34,000 people work for JLR in the UK.

The job cuts are part of a major cost-cutting programme worth £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion), which is expected to be carried out over the next two years.

JLR says the decision is linked to difficult conditions in the global automotive market, trade tensions and tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump. The company has also been affected by a recent cyberattack that forced JLR to temporarily suspend operations at several of its plants.

Despite the cuts, the company says it wants to protect its key manufacturing operations and focus on new models and electric vehicles.

An interesting fact is that Jaguar Land Rover is a famous symbol of the British car industry, even though it has been owned by India’s Tata Group since 2008. The company continues to have major design, engineering and manufacturing operations in the UK.

The situation highlights how strongly modern car manufacturers depend on global trade, supply chains and digital technology. A problem in any of these areas can have a major impact on production and thousands of jobs.