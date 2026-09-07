Black Garden risks reviving old divisions as Azerbaijan and Armenia move towards peace

7 September 2026 23:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Günel Salimova, Counsellor at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London, writes in response to Phuong Le’s review of The Black Garden, explaining that the documentary presents the former Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through an overly nationalistic lens and risks reinforcing divisions at a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are moving towards peace. She says the human cost of the conflict should not be overlooked, but argues that the focus should now shift towards reconciliation, cross-border trade and emerging regional connectivity.

Published under the headline - As Azerbaijan and Armenia work towards peace, this film paints a misleading picture - in The Guardian, the Azerbaijani Counsellor writes the following:

"Contrary to Phuong Le’s assertion, the film The Black Garden clearly presents a highly nationalistic perspective (The Black Garden review – haunting study of growing up in war-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, 31 August). She is right, however, to highlight the human cost of the former conflict. For Azerbaijan, this means thousands killed, some 4,000 missing, around 1 million internally displaced persons and refugees, as well as profound economic and social consequences.

It is important to recall that the former conflict arose from Armenia’s occupation of Karabakh, an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan, following a military invasion by Armenian forces in the 1990s. The United Nations security council repeatedly called for the end to the illegal occupation. In 2020, Azerbaijan restored the nation’s territorial integrity, yet the human cost for Azerbaijan continues. Mines laid during the years of occupation continue to kill and injure civilians. Between 2020 and 2026, 436 people have been killed or injured in mine explosions.

Both the film and the article are curiously untimely. Stirring negativity on the former conflict in these terms overlooks a significant opportunity for a lasting peace. Azerbaijan and Armenia are making steady progress towards a durable peace. The countries are trading, border delimitation commissions are meeting regularly, and confidence-building measures are increasing.

Recent meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders highlighted tangible dividends of peace, including Azerbaijani exports to Armenia and the transit of goods through Azerbaijan. They also discussed potentially transformative connectivity projects for our wider region. These are the developments that deserve the spotlight, rather than stories fostering division.

Günel Salimova

Counsellor, Embassy of Azerbaijan, London"