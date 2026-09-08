Kyiv to shorten curfew starting September 10

8 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Monday that the curfew in the Ukrainian capital would be reduced by an hour starting September 10.

Writing on Telegram, Klitschko confirmed that the curfew will last from 1:00 am to 5:00 am. He added that the working hours of public transport will also be extended by an hour.

Klitscho stressed that the decision was made after assessing the economic and security situation in the capital.