EU, Greenland sign €200M partnership deal

8 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed on Monday a partnership deal with the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland, including a €200 million investment package for 2026 and 2027. "This will create new opportunities and a strong and engaged EU in both Greenland and the Arctic.

Because Greenland is a strategic ally and a trusted friend," she stated during a visit to the island.

Von der Leyen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also signed a joint declaration committing to expand and strengthen bilateral relations and economic cooperation, as well as working on countering hybrid threats, foreign information manipulation and interference, and Arctic resilience, amid renewed claims from the Trump administration that it should incorporate Greenland into its territory. "Greenland's future is for the people of Greenland and Denmark to decide, no one else," Von der Leyen repeated.