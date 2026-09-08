Baku Climate Week focuses on sustainable cities, AI and climate-resilient agriculture

8 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is being held in Baku.

Discussions on the second day are focusing on sustainable cities, transportation, water resources and agriculture.

The day's agenda includes discussions on the challenges posed by climate change in the Caspian Sea and the impact of changing water levels on coastal ecosystems, communities, cities, infrastructure, transportation and economic activity.

Participants are also examining the benefits and challenges of integrating artificial intelligence into early warning systems for multiple hazards. Key topics include the deployment of AI-powered weather forecasting models, cybersecurity, data availability, technological reliability and international cooperation.

Digital transformation and the potential of artificial intelligence in developing climate-resilient agriculture are also prominent on the second day's agenda. Discussions are focusing on the application of AI and data-driven solutions in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, mechanisms to support farmers, and ways to adapt water and food systems to the impacts of climate change.

Other sessions during the day will address green digital action, climate resilience and energy efficiency in digital infrastructure, as well as the integration of urban development into the global climate agenda.

Participants will also discuss how the outcomes of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, held in Baku, can be incorporated into climate action ahead of COP31. The agenda includes the development of sustainable and climate-resilient cities, sustainable infrastructure, green construction, climate finance, and cities' preparedness for climate-related risks.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue through September 11.