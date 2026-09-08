Climate change drives new challenges for Caspian Sea, Deputy Minister says

8 September 2026 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The steady decline in the water level of the Caspian Sea over recent decades is no longer a projection about the future but a reality that is already being observed, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remarks during a panel discussion titled “Challenges Posed by Climate Change in Inland Water Bodies: The Case of the Caspian Sea,” held as part of the Fourth Baku Climate Action Week in Baku.

He said climate change is increasingly placing serious pressure on water resources in many parts of the world.

“Rising temperatures, changes in precipitation patterns and river flows, and increased evaporation are affecting water resources, biodiversity and ecosystems, while also creating new challenges for human well-being, food security and economic development,” Hajiyev said.

According to the deputy minister, the decline in the Caspian Sea’s water level is causing the coastline to retreat, altering coastal areas and reducing ecosystems and habitats.

He also highlighted the risks facing valuable species such as the Caspian seal and sturgeon.

“The impact of these changes is not limited to the environment. The shallowing of the Caspian Sea can have significant consequences for coastal communities, cities, infrastructure, transportation, port operations and economic activity along the coastline as a whole,” Hajiyev said.

He stressed that the situation makes it necessary to reassess future investment and development plans by taking climate risks into account.

Hajiyev noted that the causes and consequences of developments in the Caspian Sea extend beyond national borders.

“Alongside climate change, anthropogenic factors are exacerbating existing risks. Therefore, an effective approach to the future of the Caspian Sea cannot be limited to measures taken at the national level,” the deputy minister said.

He emphasized that the Caspian is a shared body of water and that protecting it, ensuring environmental sustainability and adapting to emerging challenges require joint efforts by all Caspian littoral states.

Hajiyev said it was particularly important to integrate scientific research findings more effectively into policymaking and decision-making processes, as well as to improve assessments of changes in water levels and possible future scenarios.

“At the same time, it is essential to identify practical adaptation measures for different water-level scenarios and expand opportunities for implementing them at the local level,” he added.

According to Hajiyev, the experience gained in addressing the challenges facing the Caspian Sea could also serve as a model for other inland water bodies vulnerable to climate change.

He expressed hope that the panel discussions would produce useful outcomes for broader regional and international cooperation.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is being held in Baku.

The day's agenda is focusing on sustainable cities, transportation, water resources and agriculture.

Government officials and representatives of international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society from various countries are participating in the events.

A series of sessions, panel discussions and other events are being held as part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week, covering climate change mitigation, climate finance, sustainable development and efforts to accelerate climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue through September 11.