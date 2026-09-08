UK set to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements

8 September 2026 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

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British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is expected to announce a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements on Tuesday.

The measure is expected to bring the UK into line with a July 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which found Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful and said states have obligations to oppose the situation.

Under the expected measures, the UK could prohibit investment in businesses operating within Israeli settlements.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said on Monday that states have an obligation to avoid recognising or supporting the continuation of the settlement system.

“All states carry an obligation - not a preference of an obligation - not to recognise the situation as legal, and not render aid and assistance in maintaining it,” Albanese said.

She argued that a settlement trade ban should form part of a broader shift in policy aimed at implementing the ICJ's 2024 advisory opinion.

The Labour Muslim Network (LMN) and International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) last week called for a comprehensive ban on British citizens and businesses conducting economic and financial activities in Israeli settlements and activities supporting the wider settlement economy.

The groups argued that the UK is bound by international humanitarian law and has an obligation under Common Article 1 of the Geneva Conventions to ensure respect for the law.

The expected British measures come as Israel advances its E1 settlement project east of Jerusalem, which critics say could effectively divide the occupied West Bank into two.

Israel has already warned London against imposing such measures. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar threatened retaliation last week, saying: “If Britain acts against Israel, Israel will act against Britain.”