Former Obama-era official urges US to prepare extreme measures to block China’s AGI ambitions

8 September 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States should prepare for scenarios involving espionage and even military strikes against Chinese artificial intelligence infrastructure to prevent Beijing from achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), according to a new report by former Obama-era national security official Jacob Stokes, cited by the South China Morning Post.

Stokes, deputy director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), argues in a report titled “Superpowers and AGI” that Washington should begin assessing what intelligence would be required to justify increasingly aggressive measures against China’s AI capabilities.

Speaking at an online event, Stokes said US agencies, including the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency, should examine scenarios in which Washington might seek to disrupt Chinese efforts to develop AGI.

The report reportedly outlines a range of possible measures, including state-backed espionage and attacks against Chinese AI infrastructure.

“The final option,” Stokes wrote, “would be the most dangerous and carry the most escalation risk: kinetic attacks, meaning destroying things with missiles and bombs.”

He specifically noted that “data centers can be bombed with conventional munitions,” according to Futurism.

The proposal reflects growing concern in Washington over the strategic implications of a potential breakthrough in AGI, which is generally understood as AI capable of performing a broad range of intellectual tasks at a human or potentially superhuman level.

However, critics have questioned the premise behind preparing for military action over a technology whose development remains uncertain. Futurism described AGI as a concept that “remains a fantasy,” arguing that fears surrounding its future development could be used to justify preparations for military confrontation.

The debate comes amid intensifying US-China competition over advanced semiconductors, computing infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Washington has already imposed restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to advanced chips and semiconductor technologies, while Beijing continues to invest heavily in domestic AI capabilities.

Stokes’ proposal takes that technological rivalry into a far more extreme territory, suggesting that preventing a potential Chinese AGI breakthrough could eventually be treated as a national-security objective serious enough to warrant covert operations or military action.