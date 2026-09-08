Azerbaijan’s transit role gains importance amid changing logistics landscape, expert says

8 September 2026 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has emerged as a key hub in the evolving Black Sea-Caspian transport architecture, Orkhan Yolchuyev, Director and Co-Founder of the Baku-based CASPIA Center, said during the 5th International Conference and Exhibition, Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2026: Corridors, Infrastructure, Investments.

According to Yolchuyev, several major transport corridors and routes intersect in the region, including the North-South Corridor and Black Sea routes, placing Azerbaijan at the center of the emerging logistics network.

He noted that Azerbaijan has already built important advantages through its railway, port and other transport infrastructure, as well as its international logistics capabilities.

"However, the next stage will be significantly more difficult," Yolchuyev emphasized, pointing to the increasingly complex geopolitical environment surrounding international logistics.

He stressed that the region’s infrastructure should be transformed from separate transport capabilities into "a unified, predictable and commercially attractive transport product."

Yolchuyev also highlighted the growing importance of Central Asian countries in regional connectivity. He noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are strengthening their roles in east-west transport flows, while Azerbaijan provides a link between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

Georgia and the Black Sea, meanwhile, play a crucial role in connecting the region with European markets, he added.