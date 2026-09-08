Baku to host concert honoring People's Artist Mobil Ahmadov [VIDEO]

8 September 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre will host the concert programme "Following My Mentor's Path" ("Ustadımın yolu ilə") on September 10.

The event is dedicated to the memory of People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Professor Mobil Ahmadov and the 95th anniversary of his birth.

The programme was created and will be performed by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and renowned opera singer Ramil Gasimov.

The concert will feature the symphony orchestra, choir and soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre. Honored Art Worker Fakhraddin Atayev will conduct the performance.

The programme will include works by prominent Azerbaijani composers, including Haji Khanmammadov, Rauf Hajiyev, Arif Malikov, Vasif Adigozalov, Said Rustamov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Ashraf Abbasov, Ogtay Kazimi and Jahangir Jahangirov.

The concert will pay tribute to the artistic legacy of Mobil Ahmadov, a prominent figure in Azerbaijani musical art and educator whose professional skills and performing school had a significant influence on subsequent generations of artists.

"Following My Mentor's Path" will combine vocal, symphonic and choral performances in an evening dedicated to the memory of the distinguished musician and his rich artistic legacy.

Tickets are available at ticket offices across the city and online at iTicket.Az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.