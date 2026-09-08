Premiere date announced for '44' feature film [PHOTOS]
The feature film '44', dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War, will premiere on October 1, 2026, at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov announced this in a post on his Instagram page.
In his post, Anar Alakbarov wrote:
"Dear friends!
The long-awaited premiere of the feature film '44' will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center on October 1, 2026. Screenings of the film will then continue in cinemas across the country.
Twelve teasers have been prepared ahead of the premiere, and we will share them with you over the coming weeks.
Today, we are pleased to present a series of the film's official posters.
The first teaser will be released tomorrow!"
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