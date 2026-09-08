Azerbaijan introduces new agricultural subsidy rules to boost productivity

8 September 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is placing greater emphasis on improving agricultural productivity rather than simply increasing the amount of subsidies provided to farmers, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of Baku Climate Action Week, Mammadov said the new subsidy rules specifically encourage the installation of modern irrigation systems, proper agrotechnical practices and the use of certified seeds.

The revised approach is aimed at achieving higher agricultural output through more efficient use of resources, in line with Azerbaijan’s efforts to make the sector more resilient to climate change. The government has also identified modern irrigation as a key priority, with plans to expand the area covered by such systems to around 300,000 hectares by 2030.

Following amendments to the presidential decree governing agricultural subsidies, new types of support have also begun to be introduced in the livestock and fisheries sectors, Mammadov said.

“Farmers who preserve the value created in pedigree breeding and artificial insemination farms over a longer period will receive more gradual and higher subsidies in the coming years,” the minister added.

The changes form part of a broader effort to link agricultural support with productivity, sustainability and more efficient use of natural resources. Azerbaijan’s 2026–2030 agricultural development program also places emphasis on innovation, digitalization and the efficient use of water resources.