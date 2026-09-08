Exhibition dedicated to 120th anniversary of Latif Karimov opens in Almaty [PHOTOS]

8 September 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition titled "Spirit of Time in Folk Art", dedicated to the 120th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani scholar, carpet artist and People's Artist Latif Karimov, has opened at the National Central Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

The exhibition was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the National Central Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

National Central Museum Director Serzhan Sarov, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Project Manager Serik Nurmoldaev, Head of the Almaty Office of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan Vusal Rajabali and Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Director Amina Malikova attended the opening ceremony.

In their speeches, the participants stressed the importance of developing cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, preserving and promoting the shared historical and cultural heritage of the two peoples, and passing traditional arts on to future generations.

Before the ceremony, guests listened to a performance by the Otyrar Sazy Orchestra of the Kazakh State Academic Philharmonic and watched video presentations about Azerbaijan and the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The official opening was then marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, after which guests viewed the exhibition.

The exhibition, based on the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, features carpets and examples of folk art dating from the 19th and 20th centuries. Its main section presents carpets from Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Karabakh, Gazakh and Ganja, reflecting the regional characteristics and artistic diversity of Azerbaijan's rich national heritage.

The display includes pile carpets such as "Pirabadil", "Gabistan", "Surakhani", "Fakhrali", "Salakhli", "Khanlig" and "Mir", as well as flat-woven carpets, including kilims, shadda, varni and zili.

A special section of the exhibition is dedicated to the work of Latif Karimov, founder of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. It features his carpet designs, along with the "Second Spring" and "Khatai" carpets.

The exhibition also presents carpet-related items such as mafrash, khurjun and chul, as well as examples of embroidery, jewellery and artistic metalwork, together with traditional Azerbaijani women's clothing.

As part of the event, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the National Central Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document provides for expanded exchange of expertise between the two museums, the implementation of joint projects, and closer cooperation in the study and promotion of cultural heritage.

A roundtable titled "Decorative and Applied Arts of the Kazakh and Azerbaijani Peoples: Historical Roots, Ethnocultural Continuity and Modern Development Trends" was also held as part of the exhibition programme to mark Latif Karimov's 120th anniversary.

The exhibition will remain open until October 4, 2026.