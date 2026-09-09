Georgian national charged in $1.3 billion US healthcare fraud case

9 September 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A 33-year-old Georgian national has been charged in the United States in connection with an alleged $1.3 billion healthcare fraud and money-laundering scheme that US authorities have dubbed “Operation Gold Rush.”

The US Department of Justice described the investigation as the largest healthcare fraud case ever prosecuted by the department.

Erekle Gugava has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to US investigators, Gugava was allegedly part of an international criminal network operating from Russia and other countries that orchestrated a multi-billion-dollar healthcare fraud and money-laundering operation targeting Medicare and other health insurers.

The Justice Department alleges that the network sought to “target, exploit, and steal from Medicare and other health insurers” through fraudulent healthcare claims and subsequent laundering of proceeds.

US authorities have described Gugava as an “illegal alien” in their charging documents.

The allegations form part of a wider US crackdown on large-scale healthcare fraud, with federal investigators pursuing networks accused of exploiting government-funded healthcare programs and laundering the proceeds through international financial channels.

Gugava is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.