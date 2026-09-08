AZAL resumes scheduled flights to Jeddah

8 September 2026 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan Airlines will resume scheduled flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 15 September 2026.

Flights on the Baku–Jeddah–Baku route will operate four times a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The new schedule will give passengers greater flexibility when planning trips for leisure, business and other purposes.

Located on the Red Sea coast, Jeddah is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading economic, tourism and transport centres. In addition to its role as a major business and tourism destination, the city serves as a key air gateway for passengers travelling to Mecca and Medina.

The resumption of direct flights to Jeddah will expand travel options between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and provide passengers with more convenient air connections between the two countries.

Tickets are available through Azerbaijan Airlines’ official website and mobile app, as well as the airline’s sales offices and accredited travel agencies.