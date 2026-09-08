Geopolitical risks are driving demand for Middle Corridor, suggests expert

8 September 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The role of the Middle Corridor is growing as logistics companies seek alternative routes for transporting containers from China to Europe, Alexandra Mirzoyeva, Head of Strategic Projects at East West Intermodal Logistics, told AzerNEWS in an exclusive interview.

Mirzoyeva said companies operating on the China-Europe route are increasingly looking for alternative transport options in order to diversify risks and avoid relying on a single corridor.

"We see that all clients, all companies involved in logistics and shipping containers from China to Europe are looking for alternative routes," she noted.

According to Mirzoyeva, diversification has become increasingly important amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and changes in the political situation.

"The companies cannot send everything through only one corridor, so in this context, the role of the Middle Corridor is increasing," she emphasized.

An expert also stressed that companies have to adapt their business and logistics processes to changing geopolitical conditions.

Despite the challenges along the route, she said the Middle Corridor has demonstrated its ability to respond to changing conditions and remains a promising option for companies looking to diversify their supply chains.

"There are different difficulties along the way, but nevertheless, we see that there is a future for the Middle Corridor and that it needs to be developed," Mirzoyeva added.