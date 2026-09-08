Expert: Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan route needs additional ferry capacity

8 September 2026 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The decline in the Caspian Sea level is already affecting infrastructure projects and the transportation of oversized cargo in the region, Rustem Bissaliyev, Founder and General Director of TransCaspian Cargo, told AzerNEWS in an exclusive interview.

According to Bissaliyev, the falling water level in the Caspian Sea has become one of the region’s most pressing concerns and is already having a direct impact on transport infrastructure.

"The decline in the Caspian Sea level can already be called a national pain," he stressed.

An expert noted that the problem is particularly affecting the transportation of oversized and heavy cargo, including shipments moving between western Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. At the same time, he said that significant efforts are underway in cooperation with Azerbaijan to reduce the risks associated with the declining water level.

"Colossal work is already being carried out together with the Azerbaijani side, including dredging operations, to minimize these risks," Bissaliyev highlighted.

He also pointed to growing demand for transport infrastructure along the Middle Corridor, saying that the existing fleet and equipment are currently insufficient to fully meet the needs of the expanding cargo flow.

"In fact, there is not enough today, because cargo turnover is increasing every year," he emphasized.

Bissaliyev noted that around three ferries are currently operating on the route between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. However, he stressed that additional capacity will be needed as trade volumes continue to grow.

According to him, construction work is already underway at a shipbuilding facility in Azerbaijan, which could contribute to increasing the number of vessels available for transportation in the future.

"Today there is not enough, but in the future this capacity can be increased," Bissaliyev added.