Russia loses nearly 1,500 troops a day as territorial gains come at heavy cost

8 September 2026 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

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Russia lost an estimated 1,410 personnel and 30 artillery systems over the past 24 hours, according to figures released by Ukraine’s General Staff on September 8.

The latest Ukrainian estimates put Russia’s total personnel losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, at approximately 1,499,390, just 610 short of the 1.5 million mark.

Russia’s reported tank losses remained unchanged at 12,332. One armored combat vehicle was reportedly destroyed or otherwise lost over the past day, bringing the cumulative figure to 25,285.

Artillery losses increased by 30 to 49,341 systems. Ukraine also reported the loss of one Russian multiple-launch rocket system and three air-defense systems, taking the respective totals to 2,104 and 1,612.

Russia’s estimated aviation losses remained unchanged, with Ukraine reporting 441 aircraft and 355 helicopters lost since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The figures underline the scale of Russian military losses compared with the limited territorial gains achieved during the conflict. Based on Ukrainian battlefield estimates, Russia has suffered at least 2,500 personnel losses for every square kilometre of net territorial gain, highlighting the exceptionally high human cost of its advances.

The figures have not been independently verified, and Moscow does not regularly publish comparable updated figures for its military casualties.