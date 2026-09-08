International Sulut Symposium held in Ismayilli [PHOTOS]

8 September 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 6th International Sulut Symposium on "Historical Sites and Monuments", dedicated to the 90th anniversary of prominent archaeologist Fazil Osmanov, was held in the Basgal settlement and Sulut village of Ismayilli District.

The symposium was organized by the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the MIRAS Public Association in Support of Studying Cultural Heritage.

The symposium covered a range of fields, including archaeology, historical and architectural heritage, epigraphy, museum studies, cultural heritage tourism, local communities and the sustainable development of cultural heritage.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Fariz Khalilli, Funda Yuksel Ozer from the Mersin Archaeology Museum in Turkiye, and Fazil Osmanov's son Latif Osmanov, representing his family, addressed the symposium.

At the opening ceremony, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, Associate Professor Farhad Guliyev spoke about Fazil Osmanov's scholarly legacy, his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani archaeology and the importance of his long-standing research. He also noted the family's continued efforts to preserve and honor the archaeologist's memory.

Guliyev also highlighted work to systematize Osmanov's scholarly legacy, including preparations to publish a collection of the archaeologist's selected works.

Academician Isa Habibbayli emphasized Fazil Osmanov's contribution to the study of the archaeological heritage of Caucasian Albania and its importance for Azerbaijani historiography and archaeology. He also spoke about the expansion of archaeological research in Azerbaijan in recent years and the importance of making scientific findings accessible to the wider public.

Isa Habibbayli described the decision to hold the symposium outside Baku, in Ismayilli District with its rich historical monuments and archaeological heritage, as an important initiative.

The symposium featured four sections: 'Fazil Osmanov's Scholarly Legacy and the Archaeology of Caucasian Albania', 'Archaeological Research, Historical Sites and Cultural Landscapes', 'Historical and Architectural, Religious and Epigraphic Heritage', and 'Museums, Cultural Heritage Tourism, Local Communities and Sustainable Development of Cultural Heritage'.

A scientific excursion programme was organized for participants in Sulut village.

A separate online scientific programme was also held as part of the symposium. It featured presentations on a wide range of topics, from Fazil Osmanov's role in Azerbaijani archaeology and the Nuydu coin hoard from a museum collection to the early medieval urban structure of Barda, tourism aspects of Albanian-period religious monuments in Karabakh, the urban culture of Shamakhi, the role of museums in international branding and the relationship between cultural heritage and contemporary lifestyles.

The two-day symposium brought together archaeologists, historians, museologists, specialists in architecture and cultural heritage, and representatives of higher education and research institutions.

It provided an opportunity to exchange views on the reassessment of Fazil Osmanov's scholarly legacy and the study, preservation and presentation of Azerbaijan's historical sites and monuments to the public.