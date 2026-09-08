Zelenskyy says Ukraine-US-Russia talks could be held in Türkiye or UAE

8 September 2026 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia could be held in the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Türkiye or another country.

The statement was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

“The meeting could take place in the Emirates, Switzerland, Türkiye and other countries. We have experience and have received invitations from various countries,” Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian president, energy issues and grain exports could be among the topics discussed during the meeting.

“It is necessary not only to discuss [these issues], but also to achieve concrete results,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy described humanitarian issues as one of the priorities of the negotiations. In particular, he highlighted the exchange of prisoners of war.

“We need to increase the number of exchanges and speed up the process,” the Ukrainian president stressed.