France and Canada expected to join UK in settlement goods ban

8 September 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Britain expects France and Canada to follow its lead in announcing a ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements on Tuesday, potentially amplifying diplomatic pressure on Israel over its settlement expansion.

The coordinated move would represent a significant diplomatic development for the British government and could further isolate Israel internationally as opposition grows over its policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The expected announcement comes as British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband prepares to outline a broader package of measures concerning Israel in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

The British government has taken an unusually forceful position despite the potential for friction with Washington, pressing ahead with the settlement-related measures even as the US remains Israel’s principal international backer.

The policy is reportedly popular among the British public, but Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government has faced strong criticism from opposition parties, including Reform UK, which has accused the government of being “anti Jew.”

The participation of France and Canada would strengthen London’s position by demonstrating that the measures are not isolated British action. Acting together, the three countries could place additional diplomatic pressure on Israel over the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The move could also be interpreted as a notable rebuke of US Middle East policy by three countries that have historically maintained close relations with Washington.

Miliband is expected to set out the new measures in the House of Commons in the early afternoon, with the settlement goods ban expected to form part of the package.