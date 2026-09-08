Baku to host World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

8 September 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku is getting ready to host the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2026, with tickets for the city's stage now on sale.

The competition will take place from October 1 to 3 at the Aquatic Palace, marking the opening stage of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup's Silk Road Tour.

Some of the world's leading swimmers are expected to compete in Baku. Fans will have the opportunity to watch prominent athletes including Cameron McEvoy, Haiyang Qin and Siobhan Haughey.

Tickets are available in both QR-code and paper formats. Paper tickets can be purchased at ticket offices operating across the city, while QR tickets will be activated on the day of the competition and can be used through the iTicket.AZ mobile application.

The 2026 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup will feature a three-stop Silk Road Tour, with Baku hosting the opening stage, followed by Tashkent on October 8-10 and Astana on October 15-17.

The Baku stage will mark the first World Aquatics event to be held in Azerbaijan. The Aquatic Palace has previously hosted major international competitions, including events at the 2015 European Games, the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games and the 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival.

More than 750 athletes from over 50 countries are expected to compete across the three-stop tour.