Tickets go on sale for national team's upcoming matches

8 September 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Tickets have gone on sale for Azerbaijan's national football team's upcoming matches against Tajikistan in a friendly and against Liechtenstein and Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League.

The team is coached by Aykhan Abbasov. Azerbaijan will face Tajikistan in a friendly on September 23 at 20:00 at Palms Sports Arena.

The national team will then play Liechtenstein on October 1 at 20:00 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium. On October 4, Azerbaijan will face Lithuania at 17:00 at Palms Sports Arena.

Tickets for the matches are available through iTicket.Az.

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League is the fifth edition of the competition. The league phase will be played from September to November 2026, with teams divided into four leagues according to their rankings.

Azerbaijan will compete in League D, Group D2, alongside Lithuania and Liechtenstein. Each team in the group will play four matches, facing the other two teams once at home and once away.

Azerbaijan will begin its campaign away against Lithuania on September 27. The national team will then host Liechtenstein on October 1 and Lithuania on October 4. Azerbaijan's final group match will be played away against Liechtenstein on November 13.

The first four matchdays of the league phase will be held from September 24 to October 6, while the final two matchdays are scheduled for November 12-17. The Nations League finals will take place from June 9 to 13, 2027.