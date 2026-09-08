Iran downs US drone over Strait of Hormuz
A United States MQ-1 Predator drone was detected and shot down over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Fars News Agency reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the operation was carried out by the air defense forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, the country's regular military, in southeastern Iran. US officials have not yet confirmed or denied the incident.
In late August, the IRGC claimed it intercepted and destroyed an American MQ-9 Reaper drone east of the Strait of Hormuz using "advanced" defense systems.
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