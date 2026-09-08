Romania says Russian-linked sabotage plot foiled

8 September 2026 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Romania's Intelligence Service (SRI) said on Tuesday that, together with national and international partners, it prevented a sabotage operation on Romanian territory allegedly coordinated by Russia.

According to the SRI, a Russian citizen living in Romania had been monitored since February over suspected attempts to document communications centers, military bases used by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies, security institutions, and critical infrastructure. The service said the suspect was instructed through an intermediary to produce photo and video materials of strategic military targets, including Ukrainian ANTONOV cargo aircraft, while in Romania.

The SRI said the case followed a pattern seen in other alleged Russian-linked sabotage networks in Europe and also stated that the investigation exposed Russia's continuous use of individuals "from vulnerable categories to carry out such illegal activities."