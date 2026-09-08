Armenia complains to EAEU that Russia is not following EAEU rules

8 September 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia has formally raised concerns with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) over Russian restrictions on imports of several Armenian goods, according to Armenian media.

Deputy Economy Minister Tigran Gasparyan said Yerevan believes the measures imposed by Moscow are inconsistent with the principles and agreements underpinning the EAEU.

“We believe that these restrictions do not comply with the principles and agreements of the EAEU,” Gasparyan said, according to Armenian media reports.

He said Armenia expects the union’s mechanisms for removing trade barriers to be activated in response to the restrictions.

The dispute comes as economic ties between Armenia and Russia remain substantial, with Russia serving as a key destination for Armenian exports. Any restrictions affecting Armenian products could therefore have a direct impact on Armenian producers and exporters.

Yerevan’s appeal to the EAEU also highlights the tensions that can emerge within the bloc over trade rules, particularly when one member imposes measures affecting goods from another member state.

Armenia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are currently locked in major economic and political disputes sparked by Yerevan's push for European Union integration.

Other EAEU member states issued a joint declaration demanding that Armenia hold an immediate referendum to choose between the EU and the EAEU, arguing simultaneous membership is impossible.

Despite all issues, Armenia remains a member of the EAEU alongside Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.