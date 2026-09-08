PASHA Real Estate Partners with Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 [VIDEO]

8 September 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

PASHA Real Estate is proud to announce its partnership as an Event Supporter of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026, taking place in Baku from 24 to 26 September.

As one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, Formula 1 brings Azerbaijan into the global spotlight, attracting international visitors, media, business leaders and motorsport enthusiasts. PASHA Real Estate is proud to support an event that provides Azerbaijan with a powerful platform to showcase its modern development, distinctive culture, hospitality and growing appeal as an international destination.

As an international developer of world-class residences and landmark destinations, as well as an operator of Azerbaijan’s leading hotels, PASHA Real Estate is delighted to welcome Formula 1 guests to Baku and contribute to the experience of discovering the city.

The iconic Baku City Circuit runs through the heart of the capital, combining high-speed racing with spectacular views of the city’s historic architecture and contemporary skyline, including several landmark destinations from the PASHA Real Estate portfolio.

As part of the partnership, one of the circuit’s most prominent spectator areas, located at Azneft Square, will be officially named the PASHA Real Estate Grandstand. Positioned at one of the most exciting and visually striking sections of the circuit, the grandstand will offer guests a memorable Formula 1 experience in the centre of Baku.

Visitors will also be able to access information about PASHA Real Estate’s portfolio through dedicated QR codes located within the grandstand area and discover special offers created exclusively for Formula 1 guests.

Ozgur Geter, PASHA Real Estate Group CEO said:

“The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become a powerful symbol of modern Baku—dynamic, ambitious and increasingly connected to the world. These qualities strongly resonate with PASHA Real Estate and our vision for creating landmark destinations that contribute to the city’s development and international appeal.

We are proud to support an event of such global significance and to welcome visitors from around the world to experience Baku, our projects and the energy of this remarkable city.”

Through this partnership, PASHA Real Estate further reinforces its commitment to supporting initiatives that elevate Azerbaijan’s global profile, contribute to the country’s tourism and business landscape, and deliver memorable experiences for residents and international visitors alike.

About PASHA Real Estate Group

PASHA Real Estate Group, part of PASHA Holding, specialises in real estate investment, development, construction, strategic asset management and property operations.

With a growing international presence spanning Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Montenegro and the United States, the Group’s portfolio includes luxury hotels, world-class resorts, retail destinations, premium residential developments and mixed-use projects.

Guided by its commitment to quality, reliability and customer centricity, PASHA Real Estate Group creates enduring destinations, sets new industry benchmarks and drives the sustainable long-term value of its assets across international markets.

For more information, please visit www.pasharealestate.az.