Road transport can make Middle Corridor more flexible, says Sharipov [EXCLUSIVE]

8 September 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Automobile transport can become an important element of the Middle Corridor, making the route more flexible, faster and more competitive, Ruslan Sharipov, Middle Corridor Project Manager at TransExpeditions, told AzerNEWS in an exclusive interview.

Sharipov said road transport could effectively complement rail freight and help improve both the speed and cost efficiency of the corridor.

"This completely coincides with the concept that I presented today. We believe that road transport organically complements rail transportation," he noted.

According to Sharipov, road transport offers greater flexibility and maneuverability, while proper organization of the process could make it competitive in terms of both delivery time and price.

He stressed that the role of road transport in the Middle Corridor should not be limited to conventional semi-trailer transportation. Containers can also be efficiently transported using specialized container trailers, allowing different modes of transport to be integrated into a single logistics chain.

"Containers are very convenient and profitable to transport on specialized trailers, container carriers, and then the entire chain becomes seamless," Sharipov highlighted.

He explained that under such a model, a container can be loaded in China and continue along the entire route to its final destination without the need to transfer the cargo from one container to another.

"This container, without reloading, follows the entire route to wherever it needs to go," he noted.

Sharipov described containerization as one of the most important innovations in the history of logistics, saying that combining containers with road transport creates a highly mobile and efficient solution.

"When we combine containers with road transport, we get an incredibly mobile, efficient and economically viable solution," he pointed out.

According to Sharipov, the wider use of such intermodal solutions could help the Middle Corridor strengthen its competitiveness by combining the advantages of rail and road transportation within a single, seamless logistics chain.